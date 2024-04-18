Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Transformers One.

Transformers One is an animated sci-fi film inspired by Hasbro and Takara Tomy's Transformers toy line. The film is the eighth installment of the Transformers film series.

Hemsworth and Henry voice a young Optimus Prime and Megatron, known as Orion Pax and D-16, with Johansson as the Transformer Elita-1.

"Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever," an official description reads.

Transformers One opens in theaters Sept. 20. The film is the first fully CG-animated Transformers movie in the franchise.

Hemsworth and Johansson previously starred together in The Avengers and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where they played Thor and Black Widow.