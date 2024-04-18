Sunny, a new series starring Rashida Jones, is coming to Apple TV+ in July.

The mystery thriller will have a two-episode premiere on the streaming service July 10.

Sunny is co-created by Katie Robbins (The Affair), who serves as showrunner, and director and executive producer Lucy Tcherniak. The show is based on the Colin O'Sullivan novel The Dark Manual.

Jones stars as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash.

"As 'consolation' she's given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband's electronics company. Though at first, Suzie resents Sunny's attempts to fill her void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship. Together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie's family and become dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed," an official synopsis reads.

Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Judy Ongg, You, annie the clumsy and Jun Kunimura also star.

Sunny is produced for Apple TV+ by A24. The show is written and executive produced by Robbins, with Jones also serving as an executive producer.

Jones' previous series regular TV roles include Ann Perkins on Parks and Recreation and the title character in Angie Tribeca.