Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Transatlantic.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the war drama Friday featuring Gillian Jacobs

Transatlantic is based on the Julie Orringer novel The Flight Portfolio, which explores the true story of the Emergency Rescue Committee, an American-led network in France that helped thousands of refugees escape Nazi Germany.

"Two Americans and their allies form a scrappy rescue operation in 1940 Marseilles to help artists, writers and other refugees fleeing Europe during WWII," an official synopsis reads.

Lucas Englander, Cory Michael Smith and Corey Stoll also star.

Transatlantic is created by Anna Winger and Daniel Hendler . Winger said in an interview with Deadline this week that the show draws inspiration from the humor and creativity in the 1942 film Casablanca.

"We leaned into the style of the movies made at the time [of Casablanca], which were being made contemporaneous to what was going on [in World War Two]. They were processing their trauma with humor and I thought that was incredible," she said.

Transatlantic premieres April 7 on Netflix.

Jacobs is best known for playing Britta Perry on Community.