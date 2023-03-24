The BBC shows This is Going to Hurt and The Traitors, along with Channel 4's Derry Girls were among the top award winners at the U.K. Broadcasting Press Guild Awards.

The awards were handed out by host Claudia Winkleman Friday to honor TV radio and and media programs, actors, reporters and TV and radio personalities.

"Our winners always reflect the vast amount of talent in British television and the prizes are going to both programs and individuals who were extremely popular with our audiences last year, " Grant Tucker, the chair of the BPG, said in a statement.

Britain's most-watched TV show, the reality program The Traitors, was awarded the top prize for entertainment, while Sherwood won Best Drama. Ben Whishaw and Ambika Mod of This is Going to Hurt won Best Actor and Actress. The Derry Girls and its writer, Lisa McGhee, won Best Comedy and Writer.

The BBC took home the award for Best Radio Program and Best Podcast with In Dark Corners and The Coming Storm, respectively.

Olympic champion track star Mo Farah, who revealed that he was born in Africa and trafficked to the U.K., was profiled by the BBC in a multi-part documentary, The Real Mo Farah. It won the award for Best Documentary series. Frozen Planet II won for best documentary.

The team of eight radio reporters who interviewed former British PM Liz Truss was honored with the Guild's first group award.

The Harvey Lee Award, which is awarded for lifetime contributions to journalism was given to Jeremy Paxham for his five decades plus as a journalist and broadcaster.