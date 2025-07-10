Music artist Tori Kelly is pregnant with her first child.

Kelly, 32, celebrated the news by releasing the song "Let's Make A..." and an accompanying music video Thursday.

The track celebrates her love for husband Andre Murillo, who stars in the music video.

"And there's no one here but you and me. We've been through it," she sings. "We've been everywhere and in-between... I'm ready for what comes next."

The one-minute song ends as Kelly sings "Let's make a baby," showing her baby bump as she sips from a mug on the balcony.

Kelly and Murillo married in 2018, after about two years of dating.

She released her album TORI in 2024 and has been touring with Ed Sheeran in Europe.

"This year has already been full of highs -- getting to perform in stadiums all summer, writing the most personal songs of my career and now getting to start a family with my amazing husband," she told People.