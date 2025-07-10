Dexter: Resurrection stars Michael C. Hall and Uma Thurman were among the cast members to attend the series premiere in New York City Wednesday.

Resurrection is a sequel to Dexter, which aired on Showtime from 2006 to 2013, and 2021's Dexter: New Blood. Hall portrays Dexter Morgan, a vigilante serial killer who served as a blood spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department in the original show.

Hall, 54, wore a suit to the Wednesday premiere, while Thurman, 55, wore a floor-length romper over a billowing cream blouse.

"Michael C. Hall is so amazing..." Thurman previously said of her co-star on The Tonight Show. "He's really, really sweet and kind."

Resurrection also stars Jack Alcott, James Remar, Peter Dinklage, Krysten Ritter, David Magidoff, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa and Neil Patrick Harris, and premieres with two episodes Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime.