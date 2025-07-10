Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman attend 'Dexter: Resurrection' premiere
UPI News Service, 07/10/2025
Dexter: Resurrection stars Michael C. Hall and Uma Thurman were among the cast members to attend the series premiere in New York City Wednesday.
Resurrection is a sequel to Dexter, which aired on Showtime from 2006 to 2013, and 2021's Dexter: New Blood. Hall portrays Dexter Morgan, a vigilante serial killer who served as a blood spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department in the original show.
Hall, 54, wore a suit to the Wednesday premiere, while Thurman, 55, wore a floor-length romper over a billowing cream blouse.
"Michael C. Hall is so amazing..." Thurman previously said of her co-star on The Tonight Show. "He's really, really sweet and kind."
