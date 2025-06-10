Netflix is previewing Lena Dunham's upcoming series Too Much ahead of its July 10 arrival on the streamer.

The trailer released Tuesday shows Jessica, who is portrayed by Megan Stalter, seemingly breaking into a friend's ( Emily Ratajkowski ) apartment in the middle of the night following a breakup.

"Leaving me is the worst thing that anyone's ever done!" Jessica declares.

Her grief takes her to London, where she meets and falls for a musician, Felix (Will Sharpe).

"The show does a really good job of knowing what it is, but then also flipping it on its head. It has such an awareness of rom-com... But it also does have some rougher edges. That makes the sweeter aspects all the more powerful, because there's an honesty to it," Stalter told Netflix's Tudum.

Stalter plays Kayla on the Max series Hacks, while Sharpe is known for portraying Ethan in The White Lotus Season 2.