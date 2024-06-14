Stereophonic and Hell's Kitchen lead the nominees with 13 nominations each, followed by The Outsiders with 12 nominations.
How to watch
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
The 77th annual Tony Awards will be held Sunday at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center and air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The show will also stream on Paramount+.
Participants
Ariana DeBose will host the Tonys for the third consecutive year. The singer and actress will also serve as a producer and choreograph the show's opening number.
Julianne Hough and Utkarsh Ambudkar will host The Tony Awards: Act One live pre-show, which will be available to viewers for free on Pluto TV beginning Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Cast members from several productions will perform, including: Cabaret at the Kit Kat Klub (Gayle Rankin, Eddie Redmayne), Hell's Kitchen (Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis and Maleah Joi Moon), Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along (Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Daniel Radcliffe), Suffs (Nikki M. James, Shaina Taub), The Outsiders (Joshua Boone, Brody Grant, Sky Lakota-Lynch), The Who's Tommy, Water for Elephants (Grant Gustin, acrobatic cast), and Stereophonic.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.