The Tony Awards will return Sunday in New York.

The 77th annual ceremony will take place at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center and air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The show will also stream on Paramount+.

The Tonys are presented by the Broadway League and American Theatre Wing to honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway.

West Side Story (2021) actress Ariana DeBose will host the event for the third consecutive year.

Cast members from Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell's Kitchen, The Outsiders and other productions are slated to perform.

Stereophonic and Hell's Kitchen lead the nominees with 13 nominations each, followed by The Outsiders with 12 nominations.

How to watch

Participants

Ariana DeBose will host the Tonys for the third consecutive year. The singer and actress will also serve as a producer and choreograph the show's opening number.

Julianne Hough and Utkarsh Ambudkar will host The Tony Awards: Act One live pre-show, which will be available to viewers for free on Pluto TV beginning Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Cast members from several productions will perform, including: Cabaret at the Kit Kat Klub (Gayle Rankin, Eddie Redmayne), Hell's Kitchen (Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis and Maleah Joi Moon), Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along (Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Daniel Radcliffe), Suffs (Nikki M. James, Shaina Taub), The Outsiders (Joshua Boone, Brody Grant, Sky Lakota-Lynch), The Who's Tommy, Water for Elephants (Grant Gustin, acrobatic cast), and Stereophonic.

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Nate Burleson, Cynthia Erivo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Gad, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sean Hayes, Taraji P. Henson, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Hudson, Angelina Jolie, Nick Jonas, Idina Menzel, Ashley Park, Jim Parsons, Wendell Pierce, Ben Platt, Anthony Ramos, Andrew Rannells, Solomon Thomas, Taylor Tomlinson, Pete Townshend, Tamara Tunie, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Jeffrey Wright will present awards.

Nominations

The nominations for Best Musical are: Hell's Kitchen, Illinoise, The Outsiders, Suffs, Water for Elephants.

The nominations for Best Play are: Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Mary Jane, Mother Play, Prayer for the French Republic, Stereophonic.