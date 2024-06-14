The Linda Lindas performed "Found a Job," their contribution to the recently released compilation album Everyone's Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense, on The Tonight Show Starting Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

Members of Talking Heads also appeared on the talk show to promote the 40th anniversary re-release of the 1983 concert film Stop Making Sense. Along with The Linda Lindas, the Talking Heads tribute album includes 16 covers of songs featuring Miley Cyrus , The National, Paramore, BadBadNotGood, Girl in Red, Lorde and more.

A24 acquired the rights to the Stop Making Sense concert film in March 2023 and re-released a newly restored 4K version of the film in theaters. The Linda Lindas performed Thursday as part of a screening events in New York City and Los Angeles.

The Linda Lindas kick off their summer schedule opening for the Rolling Stones on July 13 at SoFi Stadium in Ingelwood, Calif. They also will tour with Greenday, The Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid along with performing some headline shows.

The teen punk bank includes sisters Mila and Lucia de la Garza, their cousin Eloise Wong and friend Bela Salazar.