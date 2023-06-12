CBS announced Monday that Sunday's Tony Awards achieved a ratings high not seen since 2019 as 4.31 million viewers watched the awards show live.

This represents a 2% increase over 2022's ceremony. According to Playbill, 2019's ceremony attracted 5.5 million viewers.

More streamed the ceremony on Paramount+ making it the most live-streamed edition, though Paramount+ did not release numbers.

A pre-show aired on PlutoTV, becoming the most watched live event in the channel's 10 year history.

There were no Tony Awards in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tony Awards held in Sept. 2021 recognized the plays of the 2019-2020 season after COVID-19 delays.

Tonys resumed in June 2022 recognizing the theater of the 2021-2022 season.