Amazon Freevee released the trailer for Almost Paradise Season 2 on Monday. The series returns to the streaming service July 21.

Christian Kane stars as retired DEA agent Alex Walker. Living on a Philippine island, local police officers Alamares (Art Acui±a) and Mendoza (Samantha Richelle) ask Walker for help with cases.

The trailer shows Walker in action, beating up bad guys in warehouses, hallways and on a speedboat. Walker also hangs onto a moving car.

Walker also still sees doctors for hypertension, for which he is supposed to remain calm and inactive.

Almost Paradise Season 1 aired on WGN America in 2020. Created by Librarians producers Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen, Almost Paradise films in The Philippines.

Devlin is American-born with a Filipinio mother. Devlin also produces Leverage: Redemption for Freevee which also stars Kane.

All 10 episodes of Almost Paradise Season 2 stream July 21.