Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, a new animated series, is set to debut Oct. 10 on Netflix.

Featuring Avengers icon Hayley Atwell as the titular adventurer, the show picks up after the events of the Tomb Raider Survivor video game trilogy.

Allen Maldonado and Earl Baylon will also lend their voices to characters in the series.

"Lara Croft has abandoned her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures," the streaming service said in a synopsis.

"But she must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self, and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become."