Officials for Ticketmaster owner Live Nation on Friday reported a "criminal threat actor" offered alleged user data for about 560 million Ticketmaster customers for sale on the dark web.

An online source identified as "ShinyHunters" on Monday advertised 1.3TB of data Live Nation officials say were stolen from a cloud database used by Ticketmaster.

"We are working to mitigate the risk to users and the company and have notified and are cooperating with law enforcement," Live Nation Senior Vice President and CAO Brian Capo said in an incident report to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Live Nation officials said they identified "unauthorized activity within a third-party cloud database environment containing company data," which primarily is from its Ticketmaster subsidiary.

"The incident has not had, and we do not believe it is reasonably likely to have, a material impact on our overall business operations or on our financial condition," Capo said.

"We continue to evaluate the risks and our remediation efforts are ongoing," he added.

The data breach occurred three days before the U.S. Department of Justice filed a federal antitrust lawsuit seeking to break up Live Nation and Ticketmaster as a ticketing monopoly.

The DOJ on May 23 accused Live Nation and Ticketmaster of illegally monopolizing the nation's market for live-event ticket sales and promotions.

The DOJ filed the antitrust lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Attorneys general from 29 states and the District of Columbia joined the federal antitrust lawsuit.