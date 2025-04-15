Production company Neon released a trailer for The Life of Chuck, a new film adapted by Mike Flanagan from a story by Stephen King.

The trailer features scenes from the life of Charles "Chuck" Krantz ( Tom Hiddleston ) set to a voice over from co-star Mark Hamill

"When you look up at the night sky, it can tell you stuff about your future," Hamill's character says. "it won't lie to you, it's pure that way."

The script also offers glimpses of Hamill's character, as well as co-stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan and Jacob Tremblay.

The film is directed by Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House) from a script he adapted from a short story by Stephen King.

The Life of Chuck releases in theaters June 13.