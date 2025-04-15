Tina Fey and Colman Domingo are among the three couples who reunite on vacation in the upcoming Netflix series The Four Seasons -- an adaptation of the 1981 film that starred Alan Alda, Carol Burnett and Rita Moreno.

"Six old friends head out for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up," reads an official synopsis released Tuesday.

Fey portrays Kate, who is coupled with Jack (Will Forte). Steve Carrell plays Nick, who is dating Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), while Danny (Domingo) is paired with Claude (Marco Calvani).

"I hope audiences feel like they are inside a big sweater with us, and also having a dinner party with us," Fey told Netflix's Tudum. "And I hope that any of the joy and warmth that we all feel for each other all transfers to them, and that we are a comfort and provide some laughs for them in their home."

Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, well-known for their work on 30 Rock with Fey, joined the actress to create the series.

"We sit in the same room, monitoring different screens," Nick says in the trailer that arrived Tuesday. "We're like coworkers at a nuclear facility."

Later in the preview, his daughter accuses him of having a "basic midlife crisis."

The series premieres May 1.