Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks says the character he plays in the new movie, A Man Called Otto, is the "crank" in the neighborhood who says, "Get off my lawn!"

"There's a reason he is this way and there is the [character played by] the fabulous Mariana Trevino -- who is a huge, huge, huge actor in Mexico -- who moves across the street and all hell busts loose," the 66-year-old actor said on Monday's Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Hanks, who has the reputation of being one of the nicest people in Hollywood, admitted it was "magnificent" and "satisfying" to play a grumpy guy.

"When I'm around the house [in real life], everyone knows I've gone off the deep end when I begin a conversation with this phrase, 'Let me get this straight...' 'Oh, here goes Dad!'" he joked.

The film is an adaptation of the novel, A Man Called Ove, by Fredrik Backman.

Hanks is also known for his roles in Elvis, Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, Band of Brothers, Sleepless in Seattle, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and the Toy Story franchise.