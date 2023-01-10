Marvel Entertainment has released a new 2-minute trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

The preview, which features Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the titular size-shifting characters, has gotten more than 2.5 million views since it was posted Monday.

It shows the superheroes, along with the Wasp's scientist parents Hank (Michael Douglas) and Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer), as they explore the Quantum Realm and clash with adversary Kang (Jonathan Majors).

Kang seems to betray the group after making a deal with Ant-Man to restore the time he lost during Thanos' Blip, which made half of all life in the universe disappear for several years.

Kang and Ant-Man are seen fighting in the latest clip.

The movie is set for release on Feb. 17.