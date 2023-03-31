Tom Felton paid heartfelt tribute to his late Harry Potter co-star Robbie Coltrane on his 73rd birthday Thursday.

Felton, who played Draco Malfoy as a child and teen in the fantasy film franchise, wrote in an essay for E! News that he will always remember Coltrane, who played Rubeus Hagrid, the groundskeeper at Hogwarts School, for how he managed to be a friend to all -- no matter their age -- on the set of the blockbusters.

"His knowledge of the world was astounding. He was well-versed in any topic you might care to mention, from engineering to geography, from history to travel -- and that meant he had something to contribute to any grown-up conversation that might be happening on set. You could tell that the older actors valued and respected his experience," Felton said.

"We kids, though, didn't have much time for that stuff. We just wanted to be, well, kids --mischievous, impish and high-spirited. But so did Robbie. He had more mischief in him than a common room full of Slytherins. He could fool around with the best of us. He might have had the mind of an adult, but he truly had the heart of a child."

Coltrane died in October. He was also known for his work in the James Bond franchise as well as the British TV series, Cracker.