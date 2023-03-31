Martin Scorsese's true crime drama, Killers of the Flower Moon, will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the first time the filmmaker will have a movie presented as an official selection since After Hours in 1986.

"The Festival de Cannes is delighted to welcome Martin Scorsese next May on the Croisette, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, Tantoo Cardinal, along with additional cast and members of the filmmaking team," the festival's organizers said on its website Friday.

Scorsese and Eric Roth wrote the screenplay based on David Grann's book, which is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the murders of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation.

The movie is set for theatrical release on Oct. 6.