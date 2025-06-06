Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning star Tom Cruise earned a Guinness World Record during filming when he completed six jumps out of a helicopter with his parachute on fire.

The record-keeping organization said Cruise, who plays Ethan Hunt in the espionage film series, earned the title for the most burning parachute jumps by an individual.

In each of his 16 jumps, Cruise was strapped to a parachute that had been soaked in fuel and lit it on fire, before cutting himself free of the burning chute and deploying a backup.

"Tom doesn't just play action heroes -- he is an action hero," Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, said in a news release.

"A large part of his success can be chalked up to his absolute focus on authenticity and pushing the boundaries of what a leading man can do. It's an honor to be able to recognize his utter fearlessness with this new Guinness World Records title," Glenday said.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning opened in theaters May 23 and is expected to be Cruise's last Mission: Impossible movie.