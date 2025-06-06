Teddy Swims released the single "God Went Crazy" and its music video Friday.

The song will appear on the complete edition of his album I've Tried Everything but Therapy, due June 27.

That edition will feature an additional five new tracks, including "Need You More," "Free Drugs," "Small Hands," "Dancing with your Ghost" and "All Gas No Breaks."

I've Tried Everything But Therapy Part 1 arrived in 2023, while Part 2 dropped in January 2024.

In "God Went Crazy," Swims sings about deep longing and reverence.

"Yeah, I'm made for you. I prayed for you. There's a light in your eyes, every color in the sky don't come close to," he sings. "Yeah I'm made for you. I prayed for you. Swear that God went crazy when he painted you."

The video shows Swims sitting alone in a room with an orange wall and orange chairs as he sings.