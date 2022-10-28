Celebrity couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are officially headed for divorce.

NFL star Brady and Bundchen, a model known for her work with Victoria's Secret, confirmed the news Friday following weeks of rumors.

Brady, a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said on Instagram Stories that he and Bundchen recently finalized their divorce.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," he wrote. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Brady and Bundchen married in February 2009 and have two children together, son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady also has a son, John, 15, with Bridget Moynahan.

Brady said he and Bundchen decided to divorce "after much consideration."

"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," he wrote.

Bundchen confirmed the split in a statement on her own account.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," the model wrote.

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," she said.

Reports emerged earlier this month that Brady and Bundchen had hired divorce attorneys. Sources said the pair had been living separately for the past couple months following an alleged argument.

People said the couple's issues began in part when Brady decided to return to the NFL earlier this year after a 40-day retirement.