Shania Twain will return with new music in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The country music star, 57, announced the album Queen of Me and a new tour on Friday.

Twain will release the album Feb. 3.

The North American portion of the tour begins April 28 in Spokane, Wash., and ends July 22 in Houston. Twain will then perform several dates in the United Kingdom.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

"I am unbelievably excited to announce Queen Of Me -- the new album and tour," Twain wrote on Instagram.

"These days, I'm feeling very comfortable in my own skin -- and I think this album reflects that musically. Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!" she added.

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you! This one's gonna be a big party -- no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!" the singer said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Queen of Me will mark Twain's first album of new music in over five years. Her most recent album, Now, was released in 2017.

Twain has struggled with health issues that impacted her voice in recent years. The singer was initially diagnosed with dysphonia, a vocal cord disorder, in 2011, and later learned she has Lyme disease.

Twain said on Today in 2020 that her voice will never be the same after having open-throat surgery due to Lyme disease.

Following her surgery, the singer revived her Let's Go! residency show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas in December. Her life and career are the subject of the Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl, released in July.