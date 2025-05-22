TikTok star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Alix Earle will compete for the mirrorball trophy in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earle, 24, shared the news Thursday when she stopped by Good Morning America.

"I'm ready to challenge myself," she said. "I think it will be a lot of fun."

Earle is a dedicated fan of the dancing show, and she was in the audience during the 500th episode's taping.

Earle joins the previously announced celebrity star Robert Irwin. The show pairs stars and professional dancers, and each duo competes against one another.

The upcoming season does not yet have a release date, but it will air sometime this fall on ABC and Disney+. Hulu will stream the episodes the following day.