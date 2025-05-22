Publisher Capcom has announced an upcoming crossover event between its two games, Monster Hunter Wilds and Street Fighter 6.

Street Fighter villain Akuma takes on towering monsters using only his fists in the clip released on Thursday.

Akuma performs his signature moves including his Raging Demon finisher on Monster Hunter Wilds foes such as Rathian, Ajarakan and Congalala.

Monster Hunter Wilds players will be able to acquire a free Akuma layered armor costume for their characters that comes complete with Akuma's moveset on May 28.

Players can also obtain a layered armor costume for their Palico based on Street Fighter character Blanka. Players must complete a side mission titled "Ultimate Strength" to get the free costumes.

Other items coming to the game include paid cosmetics for Alma that allows her to dress up as Street Fighter characters Chun-Li and Cammy.

Capcom has stated that the Street Fighter collaboration will be a permanent part of Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available on PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series X and S.

Street Fighter 6 recently had a collaboration with online multiplayer game Overwatch 2.

Capcom last released Street Fighter 6 in 2023. New character Elena will be coming to the fighting game on June 5.