Netflix is teasing the new film Through My Window: Across the Sea.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the Spanish teen romance film Wednesday featuring Julio Pei±a and Clara Galle.

Through My Window: Across the Sea is a sequel to Through My Window, released on Netflix in 2022. The films are based on the Ariana Godoy novel Through My Window, which follows the romance between Ares (Pei±a), the heir to a wealthy empire, and Raquel (Galle), an aspiring author.

In the sequel, Ares and Raquel reunite for the summer on the Catalonian coast, where they face new challenges in their relationship.

"Ares went to study medicine in Stockholm and Raquel followed her dream of becoming a writer while they maintained a long-distance relationship that has not been easy for either of them. The summer is finally here and the long-awaited reunion. Will the distance be a problem for their relationship?" an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Guillermo Lasheras, Eric Masip, Hugo Arbues, Andrea Chaparro, Ivan Lapadula and Carla Tous.

The film premieres June 23 on Netflix.