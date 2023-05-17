Arthurian legend series The Winter King is coming to MGM+.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service said in a press release Wednesday that it ordered 10 episodes of the drama series.

The Winter King is based on the Warlord Chronicles book series by Bernard Cornwell, which gives a "bold and revisionist take on well-loved Arthurian legends."

The new show is set in the fifth century and follows Arthur Pendragon "as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader."

"The Winter King is a cinematic and imaginative reinterpretation of the Arthurian legend," MGM+ head Michael Wright said. "Kate Brooke, Ed Whitmore, and the magnificent cast take viewers on a fascinating and entertaining journey through this timeless tale told through a new lens."

The new show is produced by Bad Wolf, owned by Sony Pictures Television. Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders, His Dark Materials) serves as lead director and executive produces with Toby Leslie.

Iain De Caestecker plays Arthur, with Eddie Marsan as High King Uther, Ellie James as Nimue, Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin, Stuart Campbell as Derfel, Daniel Ings as Owain, Valene Kane as Morgan, Jordan Alexandra as Guinevere and Simon Merrells as Gundleus.

"It's long been Bad Wolf's ambition to bring the Arthurian legend to the screen. It's a story of courage, sacrifice and passion that has endured for generations," executive producer Julie Gardner said. "With Bernard Cornwell's trilogy as our North Star, we are honored to be on this quest with our wonderful partners at MGM+, ITVX and Sony Pictures Television."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Winter King premieres Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. EDT on MGM+.