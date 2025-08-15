Game of Thrones and Our Flag Means Death icon Kristian Nairn has signed up to compete on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

"This will be a huge challenge for me physically, but I'm ready to rise to it! It's a surreal and wonderful opportunity to shed one of my left feet!" Nairn, who is also a popular DJ and author, said in a press release Friday.

The actor, 49, is known for playing Hodor on Game of Thrones and Wee John Feeney on Our Flag Means Death.

Strictly Come Dancing Season 23 is to premiere in September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Other contestants include RuPaul's Drag Race UK queen La Voix and Neighbours star Stefan Dennis, as well as Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, aka Nitro, Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Balvinder Sopal, George Clarke, Chris Robshaw, Ellie Goldstein, Thomas Skinner and Vicky Pattison.