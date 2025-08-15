Cardi B is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapper, 32, dropped a new single, "Imaginary Playerz," and an accompanying music video Friday.

The song samples Jay-Z and appears on Cardi B's upcoming album, Am I the Drama?

Her album arrives Sept. 19 and is now available for pre-order. The cover shows Cardi B in a red ensemble, complete with red platform heels and fishnets.

Ravens swirl around her and dark clouds appear in the background.

The music video released Friday shows the star in New York, Mykonos and Paris.

She wears gowns and diamonds and refers to being on the cover of Vogue in 2019.

Cardi B also released a clean version of her song Friday.

