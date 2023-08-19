Actor Ron Cephas Jones died Saturday. He was 66.

ADVERTISEMENT

People and Deadline confirmed with Jones' representatives. The cause of death was reportedly "a long-standing ing pulmonary issue," of which Jones spoke about publicly since 2021.

Jones had a career resurgence in 2016 thanks to his role on NBC's hit drama This Is Us. Jones played William, the biological father of Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown).

Though William died, Jones continued to appear in flashbacks, as well as the series finale greeting Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in the afterlife. The role scored Jones two Emmys for the guest starring role.

Jones' screen credits date back to 1994, with highlights including Spike Lee's He Got Game, Woody Allen's Sweet and Lowdown, and the Julie Taymor musical Across the Universe.

During his This Is Us run, Jones also appeared in The Get Down, Luke Cage and Mr. Robot. His final roles included Lisey's Story, Better Things, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Truth Be Told.

On stage since the '90s, Jones earned a Tony Award nomination in 2022 for Clyde's, during whose run Jones received a double lung transplant. He was performing in Toros as recently as June this year.

Jones is survived by a daughter, Jasmine.