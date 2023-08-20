Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- Benjamin Harrison, 23rd president of the United States, in 1833-- Horror writer H.P. Lovecraft in 1890-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Al Lopez in 1908-- Boxing promoter Don King in 1931 (age 92)-- George Mitchell, former U.S. senator\/diplomat, in 1933 (age 90)-- One-time presidential candidate\/former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul in 1935 (age 88)-- Former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic in 1941-- Singer\/songwriter Isaac Hayes in 1942-- Actor Sylvester McCoy in 1943 (age 80)-- Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1944-- Journalist Connie Chung in 1946 (age 77)-- Singer Robert Plant in 1948 (age 75)-- Science fiction writer Greg Bear in 1951-- Musician John Hiatt in 1952 (age 71)-- TV personality Al Roker in 1954 (age 69)-- Actor Joan Allen in 1956 (age 67)-- Filmmaker David O. Russell in 1958 (age 65)-- Actor James Marsters in 1962 (age 61)-- Singer Fred Durst in 1970 (age 53)-- Actor Ke Huy Quan in 1971 (age 52)-- Actor Amy Adams in 1974 (age 49)-- Actor Misha Collins in 1974 (age 49)-- Actor Ben Barnes in 1981 (age 42)-- Actor Andrew Garfield in 1983 (age 40)-- Actor Manny Jacinto in 1987 (age 36)-- Actor Alex Newell in 1992 (age 31)-- Singer Demi Lovato in 1992 (age 31)-- Actor Liana Liberato in 1995 (age 28)