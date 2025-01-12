Gerard Butler's Den of Thieves 2 is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $15.5 million this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Mufasa with $13.2 million, followed by Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at No. 3 with $11 million, Nosferatu at No. 4 with $6.8 million and Moana 2 at No. 5 with $6.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier is Wicked at No. 6 with $5 million, A Complete Unknown at No. 7 with $5 million, Babygirl at No. 8 with $3.1 million, Game Changer at No. 9 with $2.1 million and The Last Showgirl at No. 10 with $1.5 million.