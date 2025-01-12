The Producers Guild of America announced Sunday that it is postponing its awards nominations revelation for a second time due to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

The names were initially slated to be read Friday, but were then pushed to Sunday.

They have since been indefinitely postponed again.

Saturday's AARP Movies for Grown Ups Awards ceremony was also delayed indefinitely while the entertainment industry deals with the natural disaster in its background.

Also impacted were Sunday's Critics Choice Awards gala, which has been postponed until Jan. 26, and last week's live announcement of the SAG Award nominations, which were first delayed, then disclosed in a press release.

No new dates for the Producers Guild of America nominations or AARP Movies for Grown Ups Awards ceremony have been announced yet.