Netflix is sharing its first glimpse of The Wrong Paris, an upcoming romantic comedy film starring iCarly alum Miranda Cosgrove.

In the new film, the actress, 32, portrays a woman so desperate to visit Paris that she signs up for a dating show set in the City of Light -- or so she thinks.

It turns out the reality series she joined is actually filmed in Paris, Texas.

"She plots a way to get eliminated until her unexpected feelings for the bachelor (Pierson Fode) complicate her plans," an official synopsis reads.

A first-look image shows Cosgrove in a cobalt-blue gown standing opposite Fode, who wears an all-black ensemble, complete with a cowboy hat, and holds a token of his affection in his hands.

The film also stars Madison Pettis, Madeleine Arthur, Frances Fisher , Yvonne Orji, Torrance Coombs, Christin Park, Emilija Baranac and Hannah Stocking.

The Wrong Paris premieres Sept. 12.