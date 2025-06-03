Bryan Cranston and Katie Holmes are part of the star-studded lineup of Tony Award presenters.

Cynthia Erivo will host the Tonys, while Brian Stokes Mitchell will serve as the announcer, a press release states.

This year's ceremony will also feature performances by cast members of such shows as Death Becomes Her, Real Women Have Curves, Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, Floyd Collins, Gypsy, Maybe Happy Ending, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Sunset Blvd., Hamilton and Justin in Time.

The awards show airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.