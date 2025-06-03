Cynthia Erivo will host the Tonys, while Brian Stokes Mitchell will serve as the announcer, a press release states.
This year's ceremony will also feature performances by cast members of such shows as Death Becomes Her, Real Women Have Curves, Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, Floyd Collins, Gypsy, Maybe Happy Ending, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Sunset Blvd., Hamilton and Justin in Time.
