'The Wonder' trailer: Florence Pugh investigates the 'impossible'
UPI News Service, 10/04/2022
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Wonder.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the period drama Tuesday featuring Florence Pugh.
The Wonder is based on the Emma Donoghue novel of the same name. Donoghue co-wrote the script with Alice Birch and Sebastian Lelio, with Lelio (Gloria, A Fantastic Woman) as director.
The new film follows Lib Wright (Pugh), an English nurse who is called upon to investigate the "impossible" -- a young Irish girl, Anna (Kila Lord Cassidy), who claims to have not eaten for four months.
