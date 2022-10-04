'Hocus Pocus 2' becomes No. 1 film premiere on Disney+
UPI News Service, 10/04/2022
Hocus Pocus 2 is the new No. 1 film premiere on Disney+.
The streaming service said Tuesday that the Hocus Pocus sequel had the No. 1 film debut domestically to date, based on hours streamed in the first three days of its release.
Hocus Pocus 2 was released Sept. 30 on Disney+, nearly 30 years after the original movie opened in theaters. The movies follow the Sanderson sisters, a trio of 17th-century witches who are resurrected in present-day Salem, Mass.
Hocus Pocus 2 is written by Jen D'Angelo and directed by Anne Fletcher.
"It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve," an official description reads.
