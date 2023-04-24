Netflix is teasing The Witcher Season 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a poster for the season Monday featuring Henry Cavill , Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra.

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series of the same name, which was previously adapted as a series of video games. The TV series follows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), a monster hunter known as a Witcher, who strives to protect Ciri (Allan), a princess with powerful magic.

The poster shows Geralt and the sorceress Yennefer (Chalotra) embrace and comfort Ciri.

Netflix appeared to tease a trailer for Season 3, writing, "Hold tight. 'Til tomorrow." The streaming service has yet to announce a premiere date for the new season.

Cavill and the cast started production on Season 3 in April 2022. Netflix announced the same month that Robbie Amell , Meng'er Zhang, Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin have joined the cast.

News broke in October that Cavill will exit The Witcher after Season 3, with Liam Hemsworth to replace the actor as Geralt in Season 4.