Netflix announced additional cast members for its original series Zero Day on Monday. Connie Britton, Joan Allen, Jesse Plemons and Lizzy Caplan will star in the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix previously announced Robert De Niro would headline the cast. De Niro plays former U.S. President George Mullen who comes out of retirement to investigate a cyber attack.

Caplan plays his daughter, Alexandra, a congresswoman "who has sought to distance herself from her father's political legacy" according to Netflix. Allen plays former First Lady Sheila Mullen.

Britton plays Valerie Whitesell, Mullen's former Chief of Staff. Plemons plays Roger Carlson who returns to politics with Mullen.

Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim created and executive producer Zero Day. De Niro also executive produces.

Lesli Linka Glatter directs all six episodes of the limited series.

Caplan comes to Zero Day straight after Fleishman Is In Trouble and Fatal Attraction. Britton recently starred in Season 1 of The White Lotus and Dear Edward.

Plemons stars in Love & Death premiering this month on HBO Max. Allen recently starred in Lisey's Story.