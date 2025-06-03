Video game developer CD Projekt Red showcased its highly anticipated sequel The Witcher 4 with a gameplay tech demo on Tuesday.

The presentation was a part of Unreal Fest Orlando, a convention held by company Epic Games.

The Witcher 4 will be powered by Epic's Unreal Engine 5, a graphics engine that is used throughout the video game industry.

The footage featured new protagonist Ciri hunting down a monster after it attacked a wealthy man traveling by carriage.

Ciri is stepping in for her adoptive father, Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of the first three Witcher games. The new game takes place after 2015's best-selling and critically-acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Ciri grabs her horse and visits a visually-impressive mountain village filled with townspeople as she continues her monster investigation in the clip.

The demo highlighted the high-fidelity graphics of The Witcher 4 and its lifelike open world setting running on Unreal Engine 5. The game was played on a base model PlayStation 5 and was able to achieve 60 frames-per-second gameplay with ray tracing.

The Witcher 4 has no release date. The game entered "full-scale production" in November.

CD Projekt is also developing Cyberpunk 2, a sequel to its 2020 game Cyberpunk 2077.