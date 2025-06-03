Ashlee Simpson will perform two shows on the Voltaire stage at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, the venue announced Tuesday. Simpson's concerts will take place Aug. 29 and 30 over Labor Day weekend.

Simpson's new show is called "I Am Me." The set list will include "Pieces of Me," "La La" and "Boyfriend."

The Voltaire seats 1,000. The show begins at 9 p.m. both nights.

"We're working so hard to make this show feel personal and special," Simpson said in a statement. "I can't wait to share this experience and connect with the audience in such a perfect setting."

Tickets start at $65 on the Voltaire website.