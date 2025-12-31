The Wire and Veep alum Isiah Whitlock Jr. has died at the age of 71.The actor's manager Brian Liebman announced the Indiana native died peacefully in New York Tuesday after a short illness."Isiah was a brilliant actor and even better person," Liebman said.Whitlock Jr. also appeared in the TV shows Cagney & Lacey, Law & Order, Your Honor and The Residence, as well as Spike Lee's films 25th Hour, She Hate Me, BlacKkKlansman and Da 5 Bloods."Today I Learned Of The Passing Of My Dear Beloved Brother ISIAH WHITLOCK. GOD BLESS," Lee posted on Instagram Tuesday.Whitlock Jr.'s voice will be heard in the upcoming animated movie, Hoppers.