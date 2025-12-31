The Wire and Veep alum Isiah Whitlock Jr. has died at the age of 71.

The actor's manager Brian Liebman announced the Indiana native died peacefully in New York Tuesday after a short illness.

"Isiah was a brilliant actor and even better person," Liebman said.

Whitlock Jr. also appeared in the TV shows Cagney & Lacey, Law & Order, Your Honor and The Residence, as well as Spike Lee's films 25th Hour, She Hate Me, BlacKkKlansman and Da 5 Bloods.

"Today I Learned Of The Passing Of My Dear Beloved Brother ISIAH WHITLOCK. GOD BLESS," Lee posted on Instagram Tuesday.

Whitlock Jr.'s voice will be heard in the upcoming animated movie, Hoppers.