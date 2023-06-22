The Wheel won't return for a second season on NBC.Deadline reported Thursday that the game show has been canceled after one season.TVLine confirmed the news.The Wheel was a U.S. remake of the U.K. game show of the same name. The U.K. version was created and hosted by British comedian Michael McIntyre.McIntyre also hosted the U.S. version.The Wheel featured a "wheel" of celebrity guests who helped contestants answer questions in pursuit of a cash prize.Celebrity guests included Christina Ricci, Amber Ruffin, Tori Spelling, Ricki Lake, Amber Riley, Margaret Cho, Chrissy Metz and Tony Hawk.The Wheel Season 1 aired on NBC in December 2022.The series was produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Apploff Entertainment and Hungry McBear.