'Kevin Hart: Reality Check' special, 'Hart to Heart' Season 3 coming to Peacock
UPI News Service, 06/22/2023
Kevin Hart has two new projects coming to Peacock.
Peacock announced in a press release Thursday that it will release Kevin Hart: Reality Check and Hart to Heart Season 3 in July.
Kevin Hart: Reality Check is a new stand-up comedy special starring Hart that was filmed at Resort World in Las Vegas. The one-hour special sees Hart reflect on his "growing family, fame, mentions on Black Twitter and more."
"This tell-all special provides audiences with genuine humor, candid conversations and hilarious tall-tales," an official description reads.
Hart to Heart is Hart's talk show featuring interviews with celebrity guests on a variety of topics.
