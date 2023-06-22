Kevin Hart has two new projects coming to Peacock.

Peacock announced in a press release Thursday that it will release Kevin Hart : Reality Check and Hart to Heart Season 3 in July.

Kevin Hart: Reality Check is a new stand-up comedy special starring Hart that was filmed at Resort World in Las Vegas. The one-hour special sees Hart reflect on his "growing family, fame, mentions on Black Twitter and more."

"This tell-all special provides audiences with genuine humor, candid conversations and hilarious tall-tales," an official description reads.

Hart to Heart is Hart's talk show featuring interviews with celebrity guests on a variety of topics.

Kevin Hart: Reality Check and Hart to Heart Season 3 will both premiere July 6 on Hart's 44th birthday.