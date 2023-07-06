The Weekend, Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp have released a video for their song "One of the Girls."

The trio of artists released a music video for the song Thursday featuring footage from their HBO series The Idol.

The Idol follows Jocelyn (Depp), an aspiring pop star who develops a relationship with Tedros (The Weekend), a nightclub owner with a sordid past. Jennie plays Dyanne, Jocelyn's backup dancer and a follower of Tedros' cult-like group.

The "One of the Girls" video shows scenes of Jocelyn (Depp) and Dyanne (Jennie) performing and partying. In addition, Jocelyn gets close to Tedros (The Weeknd).

The Weeknd released "One of the Girls" with the songs "Jealous Guy" and "Fill the Void" in June. The singer released new songs alongside each episode of The Idol, which concluded Sunday.

The Idol was created by The Weeknd , Sam Levinson (Euphoria) and Reza Fahim.

Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef and Jane Adams also star.