South Korean girl group NewJeans is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released a single and music video for the song "New Jeans" on Thursday.

The "New Jeans" video shows a magic Binky lightstick transform the members of NewJeans into Powerpuff Girls.

"New Jeans" is a pre-release single from NewJeans' forthcoming EP, Get Up. The group will release the full album July 21.

Get Up also features the songs "Super Shy," "ETA," "Cool with You," "Get Up" and "ASAP."

NewJeans shared a fairy-themed teaser for "ASAP" in June.

NewJeans consists of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. The group made its debut in July 2022.