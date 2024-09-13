The Weeknd dropped the official music video for "Dancing in the Flames," which will appear on the upcoming Hurry Up Tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video shows Abel Tesfaye ( The Weeknd ) driving in a dark, seemingly stormy setting.

The pop song sounds upbeat, even with lyrics like, "I can't wait to see your face crash when we're switching lanes. My love's beyond the pain but if I miss the break, we're dancing in the flames."

Tesfaye's car then crashes, ejecting him from the vehicle. He continues to sing as glass shatters around him.

Viewers then see Tesfaye land on the pavement as a heavy rain continues. He collapses, and paramedics arrive to conclude the video, which was evidently shot with iPhone 16 Pro.

"Dancing in the Flames" is the first single Tesfaye has released from Hurry up Tomorrow.

"I look in the mirror and feel both old and new, stuck in limbo and unable to move. I still haven't faced myself," the singer wrote in an Instagram post sharing the album title.

"More songs could help, but what do I have left to say? Woe is me in my gilded cage, right?" he added. "The very thing that once made me invincible failed on the world stage. A new trauma surfaced, opening floodgates. A new path awaits. When today ends, I'll discover who I am. Hurry up Tomorrow."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Tesfaye has not yet shared his album's release date.