Hulu will celebrate Halloween with a special "Huluween" installment of American Horror Stories.

The streamer will release five new episodes of the American Horror Story spinoff on Oct.. 15, with each episode telling its own complete story.

"Since 2011, the creators of AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself," a press release states. "The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold."

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus), Henry Winkler (Happy Days), Dyllon Burnside (Pose), Debby Ryan (Insatiable), Jeff Hiller (Somebody, Somewhere), Jessica Barden (The Lobster), Angel Bismark Curiel (Pose), Guy Burnet (The Affair), Victor Garber (Alias) and June Squibb (Thelma) will star.

"It's a scream come true," a post on the American Horror Story Instagram reads.