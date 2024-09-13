Huluween to include five new 'American Horror Stories'
UPI News Service, 09/13/2024
Hulu will celebrate Halloween with a special "Huluween" installment of American Horror Stories.
The streamer will release five new episodes of the American Horror Story spinoff on Oct.. 15, with each episode telling its own complete story.
"Since 2011, the creators of AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself," a press release states. "The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold."
