The Ultimatum: Queer Love is coming to Netflix in May.

Netflix shared a release date, May 24, and a teaser for the new season of the dating reality series Sunday.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love will follow five LGBTQ couples, made up of women and non-binary people, who are at a crossroads in their relationship.

"One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued. And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures," an official synopsis reads.

The teaser gives a glimpse of drama to come, with one contestant comparing her partner to Voldemort.

Sweet Magnolias actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher will host the new season.

The Ultimatum originally premiered as The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On in April 2022. The first season featured hetero couples, including Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr, who married in June.