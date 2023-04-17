'Sweet Tooth': Gus takes on the Last Men in Season 2 trailer
UPI News Service, 04/17/2023
Netflix is giving a glimpse of Sweet Tooth Season 2.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Monday featuring Christian Convery.
Sweet Tooth is a post-apocalyptic fantasy series based on the Jeff Lemire comic book. The show takes place in a world where society has collapsed due to a viral pandemic known as the Sick.
Convery plays Gus, a half-human, half-deer boy known as a hybrid.
In Season 2, Gus has been captured and imprisoned by the Last Men. Gus and his friends must take on the Last Men, who are determined to use and experiment on hybrids in an effort to find a cure for the Sick.
